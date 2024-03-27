Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $565,000 in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

DBND traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. 27,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.