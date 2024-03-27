Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Lifted by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises 6.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 2.28% of Plains GP worth $71,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after purchasing an additional 429,179 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,884 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,774,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 2,145,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.51%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.