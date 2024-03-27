Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 550.0% in March

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 56,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

