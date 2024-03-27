Qtum Price Hits $4.49 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Qtum has a total market cap of $470.37 million and $63.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00006496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.29 or 0.05039487 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00077356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00026543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

