Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 3,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

