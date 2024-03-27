REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Update

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

REA Group Stock Performance

Shares of REA Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. 203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493. REA Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

REA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Featured Articles

