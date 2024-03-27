Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Rexel Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.
About Rexel
