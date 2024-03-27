RHS Financial LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.81. 4,028,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.31 and a 200 day moving average of $232.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $196.14 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

