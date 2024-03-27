Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 3.4%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.42 and last traded at $56.39. 207,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 677,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $818.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter worth $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Root by 448.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

