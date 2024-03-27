Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the February 29th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE RGT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 10,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,344. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.