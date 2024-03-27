Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Update

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ryman Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Ryman Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.
