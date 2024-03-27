Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 30,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

