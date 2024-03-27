Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Trading Up 0.9%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.16. Approximately 1,177,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,274,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

