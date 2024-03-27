Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.80

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 344968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

