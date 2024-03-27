Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.75

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 249196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 241,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 130,344 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 227,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

