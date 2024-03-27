Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.07

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 914192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

