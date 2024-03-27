SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.95. 183,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 131,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on SEACOR Marine in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.69. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 257.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 426.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 124.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 253,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 185,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

