Shaun Kelly Buys 1,000 Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH) Stock

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,708 ($110.05) per share, for a total transaction of £87,080 ($110,046.76).

CRH Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:CRH traded down GBX 46 ($0.58) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,852 ($86.59). 352,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,842. The stock has a market cap of £47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,997.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,736 ($47.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,976 ($88.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,297.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,268.22%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

