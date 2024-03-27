Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Drops By 99.7%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 29th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 142,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,437. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

