Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Drops By 82.4%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Decklar Resources Stock Performance
DKLRF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. Decklar Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Decklar Resources Company Profile
