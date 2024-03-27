Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Drops By 82.4%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decklar Resources Stock Performance

DKLRF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. Decklar Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Decklar Resources alerts:

Decklar Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.