Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Decreases By 97.4%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the February 29th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,056,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNAX remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,446. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About DNA Brands

Further Reading

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

