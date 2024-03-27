Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Expands By 511.8%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 511.8% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

