Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Decreases By 65.3%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 29th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

East Japan Railway stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 31,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,591. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

