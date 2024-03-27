Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Decreases By 75.0%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EV Biologics Price Performance
EV Biologics stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. EV Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
EV Biologics Company Profile
