Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Rises By 502.2%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 502.2% from the February 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Up 4.1 %

DUO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 113,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $19.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter valued at $479,000.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

