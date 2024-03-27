Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Increases By 517.5%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 517.5% from the February 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.5 %

JBAXY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 185,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is presently 126.87%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

