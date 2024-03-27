Short Interest in Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Decreases By 85.7%

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JUVF stock remained flat at $12.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

Juniata Valley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Juniata Valley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.23%.

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.