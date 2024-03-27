Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declines By 97.2%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KIGRY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

