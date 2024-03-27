Short Interest in MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Increases By 214.6%

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, an increase of 214.6% from the February 29th total of 79,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.26% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 139,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

