Short Interest in NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Drops By 90.0%

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock remained flat at $25.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

