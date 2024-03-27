Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Decreases By 98.3%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the February 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of XSNX remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. NovAccess Global has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

