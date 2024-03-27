Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Expands By 385.2%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,401,300 shares, a growth of 385.2% from the February 29th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,006.5 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
Shares of OVCHF remained flat at $9.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oversea-Chinese Banking
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.