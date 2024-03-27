Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Expands By 385.2%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,401,300 shares, a growth of 385.2% from the February 29th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,006.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Shares of OVCHF remained flat at $9.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

