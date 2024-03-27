Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Increases By 1,400.0%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Samsonite International Stock Up 3.2 %
SMSEY traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Samsonite International
