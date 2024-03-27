Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Increases By 1,400.0%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Samsonite International Stock Up 3.2 %

SMSEY traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

