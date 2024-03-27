Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Grows By 578.9%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 578.9% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

