Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Expands By 1,359.8%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, an increase of 1,359.8% from the February 29th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

NILIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 92,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,161. Surge Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

