Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Declines By 86.7%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TDHOY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. 82,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,933. T&D has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Get T&D alerts:

T&D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.