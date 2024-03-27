Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Expands By 600.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY remained flat at $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
