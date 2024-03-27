Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Expands By 600.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY remained flat at $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

