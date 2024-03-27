Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Drops By 80.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the February 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Worldline Price Performance
Worldline stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 36,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,029. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.
About Worldline
