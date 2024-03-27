Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Drops By 80.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the February 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Worldline stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 36,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,029. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

