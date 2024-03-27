SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 920,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 819,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.10. The company has a market cap of £5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

