Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. 5,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $112.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.9009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.88. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

