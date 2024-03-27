Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 17000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirona Biochem Stock Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.31.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

