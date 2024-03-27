Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.25. 1,016,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,583. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.