Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonova Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.
About Sonova
