Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonova Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

