Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.62

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.62 and last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 26844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Insider Activity at Source Energy Services

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.20. The company has a market cap of C$171.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$114,540.00. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Source Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.