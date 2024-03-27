Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.62

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.62 and last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 26844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Insider Activity at Source Energy Services
In related news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$114,540.00. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Source Energy Services
Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
