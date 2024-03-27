SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.50

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 13966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $736.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 126,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

