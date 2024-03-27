Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.18 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 4,028,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

