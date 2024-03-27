StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 242.2% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
StarHub Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRHBF remained flat at $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.
