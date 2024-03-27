StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 242.2% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

StarHub Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRHBF remained flat at $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get StarHub alerts:

About StarHub

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services.

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.