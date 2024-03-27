Status Price Hits $0.0492 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $190.65 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00006941 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00026935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00014358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,451.15 or 0.99923094 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00146357 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05036887 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $14,175,660.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.