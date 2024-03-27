Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,366,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,078. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

