Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 853 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

VB traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

